Pet charity appeals for volunteers

A charity is appealing for volunteers to help out one of our four-legged friends.

The Cinnamon Trust supports elderly and terminally ill people in looking after their pets.

Volunteers help with taking dogs for a walk, fostering pets, taking them to the vets or cleaning out cages and litter trays.

The charity is appealing for help to provide dog walking support for three-year-old Pepper, a rough collie in Choppington.

A charity spokesperson said: “We seek to keep owner and pet together for as long as possible.”

Anyone interested or who wants more information should call 01736 758707 or email sallycollins@cinnamon.org.uk or tressaherriott@cinnamon.org.uk

For more about the charity visit www.cinnamon.org.uk or email volunteer@cinnamon.org.uk

The spokesperson added: “Our aim is to relieve the owners of any worry concerning the welfare of their pets both during and after their own lifetime, making us unique amongst charities.

“All volunteers help in the ways that are most appropriate to them.

“A large number of elderly or ill pet owners become very worried about their ability to care for their pets, feeling that their only option is to rehome them. This is where our national network of dedicated volunteers step in to offer support, enabling them to stay together.

“We’ll walk the dog for a housebound owner, we’ll foster pets when owners need hospital care, we’ll fetch the cat food, and even clean out the bird cage or litter trays.”