Pete’s tall ship visit for first in series

An Untold Stories: Northumberland online mini-series has been launched to lift the lid on how National Lottery funding is spent locally to benefit the people of the county.

Each of the four short-form documentary-style episodes is dedicated to an initiative that has made a life-changing impact on its local community with the help of the National Lottery.

The first in the series, which was released earlier this week, is about the pioneering Blyth Tall Ship initiative that sees young people in the area recruited to restore an original tall ship, while gaining valuable engineering skills.

The next episode about Museums Northumberland’s bait, an art therapy project for the south east Northumberland area, will be available from next Monday, March 4.

The documentaries are presented by Sky Sports presenter Pete Graves.

A Northumberland native, he returned home and visited projects funded by the National Lottery to meet some of the driving forces behind each good cause and some of the people whose lives have been transformed and enhanced since gaining access to the much-needed resources or getting involved in a particular project.

Pete said: “I am so proud to call Northumberland home – and after visiting each of the incredible projects featured in Untold Stories: Northumberland, I’m even prouder.

“Having the chance to see first-hand the impact they have on the local community and people’s lives has been brilliant. I hope people across the area are as moved and inspired as I am after watching the series.”

In the last year, the National Lottery has invested more than £5million into good causes in Northumberland and since 1994, it has awarded funding to more than 3,800 projects in the county.

Jonathan Tuchner, from the National Lottery, said: “Untold Stories: Northumberland sheds a light on the brilliant initiatives – and the local people behind them – that are using National Lottery funding to make a significant difference.”

All videos can be seen via the Lottery Good Causes Facebook page – www.facebook.com/LotteryGoodCauses