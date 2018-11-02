Pick up your poppies for annual parade

The Ashington branch of the Royal British Legion has launched its annual Poppy Appeal at the town’s Memorial Garden.

Ashington civic head Marjorie Chambers went along to support the launch and to meet members of the local branch.

Last year, the local appeal raised almost £27,000 for the Royal British Legion.

John Simpson, RBL Poppy Appeal organiser, said: “We are always grateful for the generosity of people from the Ashington area in supporting the Poppy Appeal in the period up to Remembrance Day.”

Ashington’s Remembrance Day parade, which takes place at 10.30am on Sunday, November 11, will start at the Royal British Legion and go down to the Ashington Memorial Garden in Kenilworth Road.

A Remembrance Day service, led by the Rev Michael Hedley, will take place in the Memorial Garden at 11am.

Music will be provided by the Ashington Colliery Band and Bothal Primary School Choir.

A further Remembrance Day service will take place at St Andrew’s Church in Bothal, at 3pm.

The service and parade have been organised by the Ashington Branch of the Royal British Legion, with support from Ashington Town Council.