PLAN: People have spoken

Last year Ashington residents were asked to go to Wansbeck Square, fill in a form, and say what they would like for Ashington.

Now that the council offices development is not happening in the town, it seems that a lot of people who took part in the consultation asked for a cinema.

This is not surprising considering we do not have one and a great deal of people find it difficult to travel, like myself.

I cannot walk distances so a local cinema would mean I could go to such a facility every week.

If you don’t like what people are asking for, then don’t ask.

People gave their opinions in good faith.

Don’t put them down.

Susan Turnbull

Ashington