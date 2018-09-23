Planned roadworks in the North East

Highways England planned roadworks across the North East over the next week are as follows:

A1 Berwick upon Tweed, Northumberland

There will be full carriageway closures north and southbound Monday 24 to Saturday 29 September from 8pm until 6am between East Ord and Highfield roundabouts for resurfacing work. The local diversion is via Berwick upon Tweed. The project is due for completion in October.

A1 Alnwick, Northumberland

There will be northbound and southbound lane closures with traffic signals Monday 24 September until Saturday 6 October from 8pm to 6am for survey work.

A1 Blagdon, Northumberland

There will be overnight north and southbound closures Monday 24 September to Saturday 6 October from 8pm until 6am for carriageway repair work.

A1 Seaton Burn, Northumberland

There will be full overnight closures of the southbound layby on Monday 24 and Tuesday 25 September from 8pm until 6am for carriageway repair work.

A1 Dunston, Newcastle

There will be full overnight closures of the exit and entry slip roads Monday 24 September to Saturday 29 September from 8pm until 5.30am for electrical work.

A1M junction 60 to junction 61 County Durham

There will be daytime lane 1 and hard shoulder closures of the northbound entry slip road, and full night time closures of the north and southbound carriageways Monday 24 September until Saturday 30 September for carriageway repair work.

A1M junction 59 to junction 60, County Durham

There will be daytime lane 2 closures with traffic running on the hard shoulder and lane 1 north and southbound with a reduced speed limit from 6am until 8pm for carriageway construction work. This project is due for completion April 2019.

A1M junction 50 to junction 51, North Yorkshire

There will be full overnight carriageway closures northbound with traffic diverted on the A6055 and the southbound traffic travelling on the hard shoulder and lane 1 from Monday 24 to Sunday 30 September from 8pm until 6am with daytime traffic travelling on the southbound carriageway in both directions from 6am until 8pm for resurfacing work. This project is due for completion on Wednesday 7 November.

A1M junction 49 to 65 – A194M – A66

There will be various hard shoulder closures during the day on the north and southbound carriageways from Monday 24 September until Friday 19 October for inspection work.

A19 Holystone, North Tyneside

There will be a 24 hour closure of the northbound exit slip road designated lane to the A191 until Sunday 9 December 2018 for Local Authority development work.

A19 Silverlink, North Tyneside

There will be full overnight carriageway and layby closures northbound from Monday 24 to Saturday 29 September from 8pm until 6am. There will be lane closures on Silverlink roundabout between 8pm and 6am from Monday 24 to Friday 29 September. There will also be a 24 hour 30mph speed restriction with narrow lanes north and southbound for junction improvement work. This project is due for completion in March 2019.

A194M Follingsby Interchange Gateshead

There will be overnight lane closures and occasional full slip road closures with signed diversions in place from Monday 24 September to Friday 17 November 8pm until 6am for lighting renewal work.

A66 Bowes, County Durham

There will be day time lane closures from Bowes to Scotch Corner Monday 24 to Friday 28 September from 8pm until 5.30am for horticultural work.