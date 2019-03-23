Planned roadworks on major North East routes next week

Highways England is planning the following roadworks on the A1, A19 and other major routes in the North East over the coming week.

A1, Charlton Mires, Northumberland: There will be overnight traffic signals on the southbound carriageway on Monday, March 25, from 8pm until 6am for drainage work.

A1, Belford, Northumberland: There will be overnight traffic signals on the northbound carriageway from Wednesday, March 27, to Saturday, March 30, from 8pm until 6am for sign work.

A1, Eshott, Northumberland: There will be overnight traffic signals on Friday, March 29, from 8pm until 4.30am for white lining work.

A19, Moor Farm, Northumberland: There will be a full carriageway closure southbound on Sunday, March 31, from 8pm until midnight for signal repair work.

A19, Silverlink, North Tyneside: There will be full overnight carriageway closures northbound from Silverlink Interchange to Holystone Interchange and full carriageway closures southbound from Holystone Interchange to Howdon Interchange from Monday, March 25, to Friday, March 29, from 8pm until 6am. There will also be a 24-hour 30mph speed restriction with narrow lanes north and southbound. Diversion will be in place throughout. This project is due for completion by the end of March.

A1, junction 73 to junction 76, Newcastle: There will be full overnight carriageway closure between junction 73 (Scotswood) and junction 76 (Gosforth) with exit and entry slip road closures on Monday, March 25, and Tuesday, March 26, from 8pm until 6am for resurfacing work. Clearly signed diversions will be in place.

FURTHER AFIELD

A1M, junction 59 to junction 60, County Durham: There will be north and southbound hard shoulder closures with narrow lanes and a 50mph speed restriction for drainage work. This project is due for completion in May.

A1M, junction 56 to junction 51, North Yorkshire: There will be full overnight carriageway closures southbound from junction 56 to junction 51 from Monday, March 25, to Thursday, March 28, from 8pm until 6am with diversions in place. There will also be a 24-hour lane 1 closure southbound from junction 56 to junction 51.

A66, Long Newton, County Durham: There will be overnight traffic signals on the east west link road over bridge Long Newton on Tuesday, March 26, and Wednesday, March 27, from 8pm until 5.30am for barrier repair work.

Highways England said: "This summary of planned new and ongoing road improvements was correct as of Friday, March 22, but could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances. All our improvement work is carried out with the aim of causing as little disruption as possible."