Planned roadworks on major North East routes this week

Highways England is planning the following roadworks on the A1 and A19 in the North East over the coming week.

A1 Wooler junction: There will be overnight traffic signs northbound from Wooler to Oxford junction on Thursday, August 9, from 8pm until 6am for drainage work.

A1 Chatton: There will be overnight traffic signs northbound from Lowick to Chatton junction on Friday, August 10, from 8pm until 6am for drainage work.

A1 Wandylaw to Warrenford: There will be overnight traffic signs northbound with switching from Monday, August 6, to Sunday, August 12, from 8pm until 6am for investigation work. This project is due for completion on August 23.

A19 Coast Road, North Tyneside: There will be overnight northbound carriageway closures between Howden/ Wallsend junction and Holystone junction between 8pm and 6am from August 6 to 11. There will be an overnight southbound carriageway closure between Holystone junction and Silverlink junction between 8pm and 6am from August 10 to 11. There will also be partial ring closures on the Silverlink roundabout between 8pm and 6am from August 7 to 11. The 24-hour 30mph speed restriction with narrow lanes remains throughout the scheme.

A19 Holystone, North Tyneside: There will be a 24-hour closure of the designated lane on the northbound exit slip road until Sunday, December 9, for local authority development work.

A19 northbound and southbound A184 Testo’s Roundabout to A185 Tyne Tunnel: There will be overnight road closures between 8pm until 6am from Sunday, August 5. This is for essential resurfacing work to the A19 northbound and southbound carriageways. Overnight diversion routes shall be clearly signed. Northbound traffic shall follow the signed diversion route via the A184 westbound, A194 eastbound to re-join the A19 at the A194 Interchange.

A1M junction 59 to junction 60, County Durham: There will be phases of overnight full carriageway closures northbound from junction 59 to Junction 60, with the northbound entry slip road at junction 59 and the northbound exit slip road at Junction 60 closed from Monday, August 6, to Sunday, August 12, from 8pm until 6am. There will also be 24-hour lane 2, closures with hard shoulder running north and southbound from junction 59 to junction 60 until October 26 for concrete barrier work with diversions in place.

A1M junction 58, County Durham: There will be phases of overnight full carriageway closure southbound from junction 60 to Junction 59 with the southbound entry slip road at junction 60 and the southbound exit slip road at Junction 59 closed from Monday, August 6, to Sunday, August 12, from 8pm until 6am. Also there will be 24-hour lane 2 closures, with hard shoulder and lane 1 running north and southbound from junction 59 to junction 60 until early September for concrete barrier work with diversions in place. This project is due for completion in April 2019.

A1M junction 50 Ripon to junction 51 Leeming Bar, North Yorkshire: Carriageway resurfacing and associated works from Monday, August 6, to Sunday, August 12, will require two phases of closures. During daytime, 6am to 8pm, all traffic will be running on the southbound carriageway in contraflow with two lanes available in each direction. Overnight (8pm to 6am) northbound traffic will be diverted onto the parallel A6055 route between junctions 50 and 51, whereas southbound traffic will remain on the motorway.

This summary of planned new and ongoing road improvements is correct as of Thursday, August 2, but could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances. All improvement work is carried out with the aim of causing as little disruption as possible, says Highways England.