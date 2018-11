I went along to view the development plans for Blyth beach.

The proposed phase one development on the corner site is a waste.

Having a store there would have a visual impact. It is not good enough on such a prominent site, it is so out of place.

There needs to be more thought as to what building would be more suitable and consider a better use.

We need something more visually appealing, not a bland retail development.

M Wallace

Blyth