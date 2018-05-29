Plenty of fun in store for Metrocentre’s Heads of Fun

A youngster has swapped the school for the playground to ensure there is enough entertainment at a shopping complex.

Laina Greer, from Northumberland, is one of two new ‘Heads of Fun’ at intu Metrocentre.

intu Metrocentre's new Heads of Fun Laina Greer and Oliver Gibson swap the playground for the stage. Picture by John Millard.

The seven-year-old joined fellow Head of Fun Oliver Gibson, from Monkseaton, to meet the centre’s mascots – the Metrognomes – and perform on stage to hundreds of children during the free spring pantomime.

The official induction also gave the new recruits the chance to try on their new uniform, have their staff photos taken and meet the intu Metrocentre team, followed by an exclusive pizza making experience at MOD Pizza.

The pair will be responsible for making sure the centre continues to be child friendly, providing a host of free fun events and activities for children in the region and giving intu Metrocentre insight into the views of its youngest visitors.

The enthusiastic new mini-executives fought off stiff competition from hundreds of applicants from across the north east to bag the dream role.

Helen Atkinson, marketing manager at intu Metrocentre, said: “We were inundated with applications from talented children, which made narrowing down finalists a real challenge.

“When Laina came in for her interview she was an absolute delight – imaginative, witty and lively. She loved the idea of being a Head of Fun, especially the chance to be creative, make new friends and meet the Metrognomes, and she had put together a wonderful collage with lots of fun ideas for the year ahead.

“Oliver has a strong sense of fun, but the judges were also really impressed by his caring and considerate nature. During the interview he mentioned that he doesn’t have a specific best friend as he believes everyone is equal; teamwork is a vital part of being a Head of Fun and we knew then that he was the perfect candidate for the role.

“We’re delighted to welcome both children to the intu Metrocentre team.”

Laina said: “I’m so excited about being Head of Fun with Oliver – we’re going to have the best year ever.

“I love singing so being on stage with the Metrognomes was brilliant. I even got my intu Metrocentre uniform, which totally makes me part of the team. I just need to see if being Head of Fun means I can go shopping in my pyjamas.”

Oliver said: “I’m really looking forward to our year ahead. I love coming to intu Metrocentre so it’s amazing to be a Head of Fun.

“I can’t wait to see what exciting things we’re going to get up to – I think me and Laina are going to have lots of adventures.”

Laina and Oliver will also be involved in intu Metrocentre’s free kids’ club, which is getting a revamp. Launching on May 26, the club will have a host of exclusive benefits, gifts, inspirational ideas and opportunities to enjoy quality time together as a family with intu.

Families can register now at intu.co.uk/family-club and will be automatically entered into a free prize draw to win a £2,000 Virgin Holidays voucher.