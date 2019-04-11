POEM: Boomtown Prats

Boom – our town is expanding
With land earmarked to the west
Thousands spent on Cowpen Road
Improvements to be put to the test.
I thought we solved that problem
Congestion would be no more
Then a new estate is built
Behind the Lidl store.
And now we hear old Bebside
Will be fighting to stay alive
But with 300 plus new homes
Bedlington will be touching Blyth.
We are governed by a river
That lies to our immediate north
Perhaps we could build a bridge
Like Severn, Humber or Forth.
That would ease congestion
A new bridge would be superb
Then Sleekburn and Cambois
Would become a new Blyth suburb.
Forever pushing westward
Living the new estate blues
Finally drowning our sorrows
At your local – the Threehorse Shoes.
Blyth, Crammie and Delaval
Not forgetting Hartley and The Sluice
Could one day merge together
Planning permission free and loose.
Acre after acre
Soulless houses big and small
Activities at the new community centre
Once known as Seaton Delaval Hall.
A pity we can’t push eastward
Or perhaps again we can
Build an offshore island
A tax haven like the Isle of Man.
So if you’re looking to move
To houses, bungalows or flats
Three cheers to landowners, planners and builders
Better known as the Boomtown Prats.
Stuart Air
Blyth