POEM: Coming home...

Rounding Portland Bill
Fin watch Waves breaking
Across the sonar dome.
That dappled sunlight
Bouncing reflections
Bell bouys pealing
As we pass.
Celebrate coming union
Of boat and shore
Plymouth...
A long time coming
Screws thresh.
We pick them up
Off Cornwall
Sleek smooth
Like oiled rubber
Playing in the bow waves.
Nature’s submariners
No pressure hull for them
Speed and wave riding
Scattering rainbow patterns.
Clicking their Morse
Breaching in excitement
To show us the way
Home again...
Adrian McRobb
Cramlington