POEM: Coming home...

Rounding Portland Bill

Fin watch Waves breaking

Across the sonar dome.

That dappled sunlight

Bouncing reflections

Bell bouys pealing

As we pass.

Celebrate coming union

Of boat and shore

Plymouth...

A long time coming

Screws thresh.

We pick them up

Off Cornwall

Sleek smooth

Like oiled rubber

Playing in the bow waves.

Nature’s submariners

No pressure hull for them

Speed and wave riding

Scattering rainbow patterns.

Clicking their Morse

Breaching in excitement

To show us the way

Home again...

Adrian McRobb

Cramlington