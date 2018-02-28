POEM: Mock turtle soup...

Since 1970 58 per cent of species, are extinct!
What will we do
When they’re finally gone?
Look at pictures, to remind us
Like some forgotten song?
The last elephant, poached
In a modern cave painting
Old man of the forest
Whose destiny is waiting?
Oceans not hearing
Our whales’ melody
Japan’s factory ships
Turned them into sushi
I think we arrogantly want
To be alone on this planet
By our thoughtless gestures
We subconsciously plan it
The lemurs, koalas, and bandicoots
No longer caper, or forage for shoots
The oceans are empty
The forests are bare
No life, except us
Can be seen anywhere
We reached for the stars
Without seeing home
We’re getting our wish
As we’re nearly alone...
Adrian McRobb
Cramlington