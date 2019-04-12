Poignant tribute marks second anniversary of death of car-mad Baz

A poignant tribute to mark the second anniversary of the death of a dad who was killed on the A1 takes place this weekend.

Baz Carmon, a dad-of-three from Belford, died in a head-on collision at Newton on the Moor on Saturday, April 8, 2017.

Police said that a Ford Transit van was travelling south on the northbound carriageway and a Subaru Impreza, driven by 30-year-old Baz, was travelling north on the northbound carriageway when the accident occurred.

The memorial, organised by Sam Robinson, will be held on Saturday.

Cars are being asked to meet at the BP garage in Alnwick at 5pm for a drive to Blyth beach at 5.30pm. The convoy will leave Blyth, join the A1 and head north, past the site of the accident.

They will then go through Belford, where balloons can be released, and on to Berwick.

The convoy will end at Berwick Ramparts car park, where refreshments will be available.

There will prizes for the cleanest car; best modified; best banger; best paint; best interior; and best graphics.

For more information about the tribute event, go to https://www.facebook.com/events/839356639752369/

A similar tribute is being organised by Baz’s cousin, Robin Foulis, on April 21.

Subarus from all over the country are meeting at the Purdy Lodge at about 9.20am, before driving to the Belford Classic Car Show.

In the afternoon, they will drive in convoy through Belford, past Baz’s house and back to the show.