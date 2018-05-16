Police drop in with gifts for residents

Vulnerable residents in Blyth received a surprise visit from police, who came bearing gifts.

Operation Overwatch was set up earlier this year to combat home burglaries in the town.

As part of the initiative, officers from the Neighbourhood Police Team visited 57 addresses and installed home security equipment in a bid to deter thieves.

From CCTV cameras to security lights, Neighbourhood Sergeant Neil Hall and the team fitted a range of equipment for families, more than half of whom had been previous victims of burglaries.

Officers also gave crime prevention advice and carried out surveys with the residents.

Funding for the security equipment came from the Improving Croft and Cowpen Quay (ICCQ) initiative, which was set up by local councillor Kath Nisbet, who also attended the crime prevention day.

Sgt Hall said: “We are almost six months into Operation Overwatch and have seen some excellent results across the Blyth area with regard to tackling burglary crime.

“Our team have worked tirelessly with partners to address issues raised by members of the public and we remain focused on reducing these kind of offences across Blyth.

“Burglaries can have a long-lasting effect on victims so we will continue to do everything in our power to stop such crimes from happening and take robust action against those criminals who operate in the area. They have no place to hide.

“The net is tightening on burglars in our area.”

Anyone wishing to report an incident or who has any information to offer should call 101 or report a crime online at www.northumbria.police.uk/contact