Police images appeal following alleged assault in Northumberland

Northumbria Police has released images of a man they want to speak to after an alleged assault in Cramlington.

At about 1.30pm on Monday, August 13, the force received a report of an assault in the car park of Sainsbury’s at Manor Walks.

Do you know this man?

It is understood that a 31-year-old female passenger of a grey Vauxhall Insignia was punched in the face after a disagreement with the occupants of a silver Toyota Yaris that was also parked in the car park.

She was not seriously injured in the incident.

Inquiries into the incident are on-going, but police have now released two images of a man they would like to trace.

He was in the car park at the time of the incident and could help officers with their investigation.

Officers believe there were also other witnesses in the area at the time of the alleged assault, in particular in passing vehicles that may have dash cams installed.

The man pictured, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to call police on 101 – quoting crime number 107479Y/18 – or email the OIC at 8362@northumbria.pnn.police.uk