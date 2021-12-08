Police issue appeal after driver seriously injured in Choppington collision
Northumbria Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a serious collision in Choppington.
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 3:49 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 4:13 pm
At around 10.30am on Tuesday, December 7 police received a report that a black Renault Clio had been travelling on the A1068 at Scotland Gate and collided with a lamppost.
Emergency services attended the scene and the 28-year-old lone driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he remains stable.
An investigation is ongoing and officers are asking for anyone with information or dashcam footage to call 101 quoting log NP-20211207-0255.