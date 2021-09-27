Police launch urgent search to find a missing man from Cramlington
Police are appealing to members of the public for help in locating a Cramlington man who was last seen on Thursday, September 23.
Officers are urgently trying to locate 77-year-old Ronald Bell who was reported missing yesterday (Sunday, September 26) but has not been seen since last week.
Ronald is described as a white male, 5'6" tall, slim build with grey stubble and short grey hair – he also had a mole on the back of his head.
Police say that he is thought to be wearing blue jeans, a t-shirt or Lumberjack style shirt with a dark wax type coloured Gillet.
It is reported that he often likes to visit Blyth beach, Dudley and Stannington Station.
Officers have revealed that they are growing increasingly concerned for Ronald’s welfare and are asking anybody who might have seen him to come forward with information.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference NP-20210926-0975.