Police name man found dead inside Northumberland house

The man whose body was found inside a home in Frances Ville, Choppington, on Friday morning has been named by Northumbria Police.

A force spokesman said: “At 10.15am on Friday, police responded to a report of a body at a property in Choppington, Northumberland.

Emergency services attended and found a body of a man, who they can now confirm to be 20-year-old Bradley Campbell, from Blyth.

Detective Sergeant Neil Pringle said: “Officers continue to carry out inquiries into the death of the man, but do not believe there to be any third party involvement.

“Officers continue to patrol the area to provide reassurance, and anyone with information or concerns should approach an officer or call police on 101.

“Our thoughts are with the friends and family of Bradley.”