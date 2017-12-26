Police name North Shields Christmas Day murder victim

Northumbria Police officers have identified the Christmas Day murder victim in North Tyneside as they continue to investigate the incident.

Following the search of an address on Tennyson Terrace, North Shields, yesterday, the body of a female was found.



Following formal identification, police are now in a position to name the deceased as 38-year-old Jillian Grant, of York Court, Wallsend.



Senior investigating officer, DCI Helen Anderson said: "Inquiries to establish the circumstances around Jillian's death are ongoing and a 41-year-old man remains under arrest in connection with the investigation. We believe those involved were known to each other. Jillian's family are currently being supported by specialist liaison officers.



"Police will continue to have a visible presence in the area around the address to reassure anyone who has any concerns and to carry out their own inquiries.”