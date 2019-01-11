Police use pedal power in Ashington

Ashington’s Neighbourhood Policing Team is using pedal power to target criminals in the town.

Ashington Town Council has bought new bikes to help police respond more quickly than on foot and target areas that are difficult to access by a motor vehicle.

Neighbourhood Inspector Kevin Waring said: “We welcome the support from the town council in purchasing the new bicycles which will enhance the range of our foot patrols and make officers more accessible to residents. There are places in Ashington that are difficult to access with a vehicle and the bicycles will give us greater flexibility and a more rapid response to criminal activity in the town. ”

The town council support is in response to the Life in Ashington 2018 Residents’ Survey, which found that 84 per cent of residents feel safe during the day but there was still work to be done in improving feelings of safety after dark, particularly in the Hirst, Central and College wards.

Coun Lynne Grimshaw said: “We work closely with Ashington’s Neighbourhood Policing Team who informed the town council that bicycles would give them greater flexibility and allow them to address some of the issues raised in the survey.”