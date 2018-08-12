POLITICS: Look to the present

The letter of Adrian McRobb is, alas, another sad reminder, I fear, that the verbal outpourings of our MPs are surely all too often out of tune with present times, (News Post Leader, July 26).

Ian Lavery, the MP for Wansbeck, appears to be one of those who would possibly do better suggesting what might best be done to alleviate some of Britain’s current problems.

Instead, he has now seemingly been promising some kind of inquiry in respect of an event more than 30 years old – the miners’ strike of 1984.

Surely Mr Lavery hasn’t forgotten that those miners involved at the time weren’t even given a ballot beforehand.

Not every miner came out on strike in any case, but many others did, of course, feeling that there was genuine cause for concern.

However, all they subsequently experienced was hardship and bitterness, a result, I believe, primarily of short-sighted leadership, and possibly the speedier demise of their employment altogether.

All considered, surely the least now said about this whole sorry business the better, rather than continuing to use it as some kind of heavy political football.

Look more to the present and the future.

Ian Ashbridge

Cramlington