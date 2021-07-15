Boost for plans to create technical vocational training centre at Port of Blyth

Investment of £1.08m will deliver a technical vocational training centre in the Port of Blyth industrial area which will focus on training school leavers, adults and sector employees in welding and fabrication disciplines, management of sector related apprenticeships and delivery of mandatory professional industry certifications.

A partnership between Northumberland County Council and Northumberland College will mean that a currently underused industrial unit will be transformed into a training centre.

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, cabinet member with responsibility for children’s services, said: “We are committed to supporting industry and those young people and adults looking to start a career or upskill in a career they are already in.

Port of Blyth.

“This is a great step forward for Northumberland, Learning and Skills, the college and the Port of Blyth. By working together, we will be able to achieve something great for this area, opening up opportunities for the future.”

The Port of Blyth, and its award winning training division Port Training Services, has played a key role in increasing opportunities for young people and adults from Northumberland, and the wider North of Tyne Combined Authority, to transition into the industry based at the port and its regional supply chain.

Martin Lawlor, chief executive at Port of Blyth, said: “The introduction of the new fabrication and welding training facility is fantastic news and a welcome addition to the growing education campus here at the Port of Blyth.

“This facility, in conjunction with our partnership with Newcastle College, with whom we are successfully delivering Level 3 engineering qualifications, as well as Newcastle University and the Blyth STEM Hub, will undoubtedly provide many more pathways into industry.”

Nigel Harrett, principal of Northumberland College, said: “We are pleased to be working with Northumberland County Council to offer more training opportunities in the area, specifically which meet the needs of the welding and fabrication industry.

“We look forward to delivering this much-needed training programme in the future.”

Cabinet approval will now be taken to full council to make final considerations and approve the budget, commencement of work, procurement of machinery and equipment and collaboration agreement with Northumberland College.