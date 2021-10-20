Affordable housing schemes in Wooler and Embleton have benefited.

The homes can either be new build or existing properties that are to be refurbished and funding is available for design work, construction costs and project management.

The money is provided by Northumberland County Council from its Community Housing Fund, allocated from Government to help community organisations deliver affordable housing.

The council secured £1.3m which is paying for a dedicated community housing officer to provide advice and support, with further funding for Communities CAN (North East) Ltd.

The Gatehouse, between Embleton and Craster, has been converted.

Together, the council and Communities CAN are working together to help those wishing to set up an affordable housing scheme, as well as contributing towards the delivery of affordable housing projects.

Cllr Colin Horncastle, cabinet member with responsibility for community services, said: “We know the importance of involving local people in decisions about the type of affordable housing that best suits the needs of their community.

“This community-led housing fund aims to support local people to play a leading role in solving local housing problems and increase the number of long-term affordable homes in their community.

“What has been particularly pleasing to see in Northumberland is that some of the recent schemes have helped to refurbish and maintain old heritage buildings in rural communities, bringing them back to life so they can help address an important housing need in their local communities.”

Community schemes that have benefited from the fund so far include Embleton Parish Council and The Glendale Gateway Trust.

For more information email Linda Lacy, community housing officer on [email protected]