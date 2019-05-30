Major works set to start at busy Cramlington junction

A scheme is set to start soon to improve safety and traffic flows at a busy Cramlington town-centre junction.

The junction at Manor Walks of Westmorland Way, Forum Way and Melling Road has been problematic for some years and the increasing popularity of the shopping centre has made traffic flows worse.

As part of Northumberland County Council's Local Transport Plan, a new roundabout will be built, starting on Monday, June 10, with work expected to be complete in November, ahead of the main Christmas shopping rush.

The roundabout includes provision for a fifth leg, directly into the temporary car park, which will also allow for future development on the former police station site, while a new footpath/cycleway link from the subway beside the East Coast Mainline footbridge to Forum Way will be provided.

Coun Mark Swinburn, ward member for Cramlington Village, said: "I’m delighted works are now getting under way to resolve the longstanding traffic issues at this junction.

"This is a substantial project which we’ve been working on for two years and a significant investment which will provide much-needed improvements to safety and congestion for residents and those using the town-centre facilities."

The works have been planned to minimise traffic disruption, although a certain level of disruption is inevitable. Two-way traffic will be maintained for the majority of the works.

Access to Manor Walks car parks from the junction will be maintained at all times except for a short period to complete the surfacing towards the end of the scheme. There will also be periods of weekend working and extended hours worked during the week.

Coun Glen Sanderson, the cabinet member for environment and local services, said: "Across the county, we’re working on schemes to improve our road network and this scheme has been in the pipeline for many months.

"It should dramatically improve the flow of traffic in and out of Manor Walks and I’m pleased it’s getting under way.

"We’ll be working to keep disruption to a minimum and want to thank residents and visitors in advance for their understanding when this work gets under way."