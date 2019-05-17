Northumberland's Discover our Land campaign taking showcase to London

Northumberland is open for business - that’s the message that will be delivered to Westminster at a special event next week.

Business leaders and top tourist attractions from the county will be travelling to the capital to showcase the Discover our Land campaign, which promotes Northumberland as a great place to live, work, visit and invest.

The event, organised by Northumberland County Council and hosted by Lord Curry of Kirkharle, will be held at the House of Lords next Wednesday (May 22) and will help to highlight everything which Northumberland has to offer from a business and investment perspective.

Council leader Peter Jackson said: "Northumberland is the place for prosperity and innovation. We are a county that boasts international leaders in industry, investment-ready locations, welcoming communities, a rich history and proud heritage, and globally significant tourist attractions, culture and landscapes.

"Discover our Land is all about telling the story of Northumberland through those individuals, communities and businesses who are already reaping the benefits of being located here.

"The event at the House of Lords is an opportunity to take that message to the heart of Government so that people know what is on offer here in Northumberland.”

The council has teamed up with a number of partners for the event including The Alnwick Garden, Northumberland National Park, Port of Blyth, NHS International, Alnwick Castle, Produced in Northumberland and Advance Northumberland, who will also help to spread the message to invited guests.

Martin Lawlor, of Port of Blyth, said: "Here at the Port of Blyth, we’re delighted to be supporting Northumberland County Council’s Discover Our Land campaign.

"Northumberland offers residents and visitors so much in terms of its stunning natural environment, its historic towns and its many attractions, while the industry and endeavour of so many talented companies and the opportunities created by industries such as the offshore wind sector here in Blyth, make it a really attractive place to develop your career."

Guests at next Wednesday's event include representatives from VisitBritain and Sport England, Environment Secretary Michael Gove and Jake Berry, the Northern Powerhouse Minister.

Mark Brassell, director of The Alnwick Garden, said: "As one of the North East’s top visitor attractions and award-winning charity, we are delighted to bring a slice of Northumberland to the House of Lords and proud to be a part of the Discover Our Land initiative.

"The initiative has allowed us to bring our world-famous Poison Garden to the House of Lords, along with our head gardener, Trevor Jones, who will talk through the effects and properties of the poison plants, many of which can be found in hedgerows and gardens in the UK.

"Northumberland is a beautiful place to visit, invest and live with some of Britain’s finest businesses, attractions and organisations located there. Our team will be on hand to talk about the world’s largest Taihaku cherry orchard and the largest treehouse in Europe, both located at The Alnwick Garden, the vision of The Duchess of Northumberland."

To find out more about Discover our Land, visit www.discoverourland.co.uk