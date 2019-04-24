Northumberland tops national list for number of potholes repaired

Northumberland filled in more potholes last year than any other council in the country.

Freedom of Information (FOI) requests have shown that the local authority repaired 69,506 potholes in 2018 – 14,633 more than the next best performing council, Lincolnshire, and more than double the number filled by the fifth best, Oxfordshire.

Council leader Peter Jackson thanked fellow councillors, staff and residents for the excellent performance on its more than 3,000-mile road network.

“When we took control of the council in May 2017, we promised to fix the county’s roads and we are delivering on that promise,” he said. “But it has only been possible thanks to a number of factors.

“We are thankful to local people reporting any potholes to councillors or directly to the council and we are also thankful to the excellent and efficient way our workers repair the holes as soon as possible.

“And we must also thank the Government for providing the funding to enable us to get out to fix so many problems. Without the funding, our roads would be in a much worse state.

“We know there are still potholes on our county’s roads and we will continue to work hard until every single one is repaired.”

The council is also trialling new methods of road repairs using recycled plastics, which so far have used the equivalent of 20,000 supermarket plastic bags.

The Labour group’s new deputy leader, Coun Scott Dickinson, welcomed the work, but had concerns about how road repairs had been spread around the county.

He said: “We welcome any improvements to Northumberland roads and acknowledge the work carried on by the highways teams, following the last Labour administration investing in the most modern equipment available to authorities.

“What does sadden us is the amount of private companies hired in and the selection of areas for improvements, where clearly the only focus has been Tory areas.

“The previous administration always dealt fairly with issues, whoever the area was represented by, and used sound council advice to ensure areas were targeted on need.”

The data was revealed by the Conservatives, who claim that FOI requests to every council in the country show that Tory administrations filled more than 740,000 potholes in the last year, compared to just 290,000 by Labour councils over the same period.

However, these figures don’t include any context such as the size of the road network in each council area or how many potholes were reported.

Labour-controlled Harlow Council was highlighted as filling in the fewest potholes in 2018 – just 24, but, in an article on the New Civil Engineer website, a spokesman for the authority explained that as a district council, it is not the highways authority and therefore not responsible for maintaining the area’s highway network, Essex County Council is.

Last summer, we reported that there had been a major jump in the number of potholes and other defects reported on Northumberland’s roads during the spring, following a tough winter.

At the time, a county council spokeswoman said: “The weather last winter was more severe than normal, with repeated freeze-thaw cycles taking place from October right through the winter, causing significant deterioration of road surfaces, which was then compounded by the extremely severe Beast from the East weather event.”

Ben O'Connell, Local Democracy Reporting Service