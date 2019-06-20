Why I voted to block no-deal Brexit

I fully understand that – I am Labour through and through and it’s always hard to go against

the party line, which is why I don’t make a habit of it.

But neither will I meekly follow those Remainers who still won’t accept the 2016

referendum result and will do anything to prevent the will of most of the people being

delivered.

Sixty per cent of my Blyth Valley constituents voted Out and for me their wishes are

paramount.

Seven of my comrades on the Labour benches agreed and together we defied the party

whip with heavy hearts.

Personally, I also agree that the European Union has become a bloated gravy train tailored

to the benefit of unelected bureaucrats and Right-wing chancers like Nigel Farage.

It is deeply corrupt and only answers to fat cat multi-national corporations and greedy

bankers.

And I am deeply suspicious of all the scare stories put about by interested parties that No

Deal would be a disaster for the country. Why? People will still want to trade with us.

The motion I opposed would have ensured another referendum. Why have another when

Westminster took no notice of the previous one?

Why take No Deal off the table, and so tear up our trump card in the negotiations ahead of

whoever is prime minister? Get rid of that, and the UK will get nothing from the EU.

Giving MPs a "blank cheque" to dictate Brexit policy would have set a troubling precedent

which would have come back to undermine an incoming Labour government.

For me the bottom line is keeping faith with the mandate that the people voted for and

confirmed overwhelmingly by the recent European Parliament elections.

The UK was originally supposed to leave the EU on 29 March, but the EU decided on a

seven-month extension after MPs rejected the terms of withdrawal on three occasions.

That is why we now must wait until Halloween and I wouldn’t trust any of the Tories