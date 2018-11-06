Positive results from police crackdown on Blyth boy racers

Neighbourhood cops have put the brakes on so-called ‘boy racers’ in Blyth with a dedicated operation to crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

Operation Triton was set up in August after Blyth Neighbourhood Policing Team were getting calls from members of the community to report concerns about the activities of some drivers on the sea front.

One of the hotspots was The Mermaid car park – which locals said had become an unofficial meet-up location.

In response, officers launched Operation Triton with help from the Force’s Motor Patrols and Special Constabulary, as well as Highways England.

Through covert surveillance and speedwatch patrols, officers have seen an impressive 84 per cent decrease in reports of anti-social behaviour in the area.

Several drivers have also been issued with fixed penalty tickets for speeding, while 15 others received formal warnings.

The warnings follow a fatal collision last year where drivers were caught racing on a stretch of the coastline.

Blyth Neighbourhood Sgt Jonny Pallace said: “When residents in Blyth raised concerns about anti-social behaviour associated with so-called ‘boy racers’ and car ‘meet-ups’ in the area we were determined to clampdown on this type of activity.

"Our public highways are not racing circuits and our local car parks are not a place to compare cars. Unfortunately, we have already seen the devastating consequences of dangerous driving on our roads – and I would urge anyone who thinks it’s acceptable to behave in this way to think again.”

He added: “I’m pleased to say we’ve seen a massive reduction in reports of anti-social behaviour since the launch of Operation Triton. We hope this sends a clear message to irresponsible motorists that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated in our town.”

