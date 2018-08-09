POSTCODE: Addressing confusion

Having lived in the Whitley Bay/Monkseaton area for almost 50 years, I recently moved home to Seaton Delaval.

Can anyone advise if I live in Northumberland or Tyne and Wear?

The reason for my confusion arises from my postcode of NE25, which comes under Whitley Bay, Tyne and Wear.

However, I pay council tax to Northumberland, and on entering Holywell we are advised that we’re entering Northumberland.

I have advised my new address to the utility companies and Department for Work and Pensions, etc, and according to their records NE25 Seaton Delaval is Whitley Bay, Tyne and Wear.

To add further confusion, I was advised that when my Metro pass expires I will have to pay extra because I live in Northumberland.

My son’s bus pass covers Tyne and Wear so his pass is not accepted because he’s now living in Northumberland.

Any advice on this matter to ease my confusion would be greatly appreciated.

Dave Cadle

Seaton Delaval