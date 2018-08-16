POSTCODE: Time to alter the system

I write in response to Dave Cadle’s letter, Addressing Confusion, (News Post Leader, August 9).

A great deal of confusion is caused by Royal Mail’s persistence in classifying many addresses in south east Northumberland as Whitley Bay, Tyne and Wear.

It seems to also confuse and mislead many organisations who provide quotes for insurance and services.

Many years ago, the late Ted Weekes, who was our local county councillor, had discussions with Royal Mail regarding this subject.

It was then agreed, and made public, that Northumberland residents affected by this situation could insert the correct location, Northumberland, into their address in place of Whitley Bay, Tyne and Wear.

Perhaps it is now time for Royal Mail to alter its own system and accurately identify the correct location of addresses.

Presumably, retaining NE25 in the postcode would continue to direct mail to our current sorting office.

Lawrence Duffell

New Hartley