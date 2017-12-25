PR firm’s gift of food for Christmas

A Blyth-based PR firm has focused on the true meaning of Christmas this year, choosing to help those most in need by supporting regional charities.

Rather than sending cards this year, Fusion PR has covered the cost of 20 Christmas Day lunches at The People’s Kitchen in Newcastle and donated bags of groceries to Bliss Services’ food bank appeal, also in Blyth.

Bliss Services was launched in 1996 as a mediation service for the residents of Blyth Valley.

It has diversified since then and now, as well as providing counselling, life coaching, ADHD support and employability training, it operates in partnership with Blyth churches and VoiCes to run a food parcel service for families in need.

Jonathan Angus, office manager for Bliss, said: “At this time of year we receive more enquiries from families under pressure, so it’s wonderful to get our supplies boosted in this way.”

Fusion’s donation to The People’s Kitchen is part of the charity’s annual Food For Thought campaign.

Head of client services at Fusion PR, Joanne Hunter, said: “Everyone in the office was really keen about making a charitable gift rather than sending Christmas cards this year.

“We already knew about The People’s Kitchen, which it was great to help, but it was also wonderful to find an outlet in Blyth to donate to – one that looks after those who might struggle to get enough to eat this winter.”

For more information about Bliss Services, call 07825 142527 or visit www.blissplaceonline.co.uk