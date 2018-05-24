Praise for lifeboat aid

Virgin Money representatives have been thanked for their support at Newbiggin RNLI lifeboat station.

Julie Little and Sue Sutcliffe were welcomed by volunteers and praised for the company’s donations last year, which exceeded £1,000.

The women were presented with commemorative shields by Barbara Martin, the fundraising team president and Anne Main, fundraising team chairman.

Anne said: “The Virgin Money team enjoyed meeting the volunteers and finding out about Newbiggin lifeboat.”

Barbara added: “We are extremely grateful for the ongoing support by Virgin Money, and it was good that Julie and Sue came along.”

Virgin Money is delighted with the continued support from its customers in raising funds for the RNLI.