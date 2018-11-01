Primary school hosts Reading Rocks conference

More than 170 teachers and educators from across the country attended a reading conference with a difference at Horton Grange Primary School in Blyth.

Reading Rocks is the brainchild of Heather Wright and together with Caroline Ash, deputy headteacher at Horton Grange, they wanted to create a great opportunity in the North East for teachers to learn more about how to develop reading for pleasure in their schools.

The conference included keynote speeches from renowned authors Piers Torday, Ross Welford and Dan Smith, as well as Lee Owston, Her Majesty’s Inspector in the North East, Yorkshire and Humber and Ofsted’s specialist adviser for early education.

There were workshops throughout the day from experts in the field and the event also included opportunities to learn about new children’s literature and strategies to use in the classroom.