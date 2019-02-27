Property projects up for top awards

Six property projects in Northumberland have been shortlisted for a top industry accolade.

The RICS Awards North East recognise exemplary built projects that are making a positive contribution to the region.

Among the shortlisted projects are Ashdale SEN School in Ashington, which provides exceptional learning space for primary age children to develop their life skills and independence.

Also shortlisted in the Community Benefit category are Northumberland County Council’s Early Years Teaching Facilities in Ashington, Bedlington, Blyth and Seahouses, plus the Rutherford Cancer Centre North East in Bedlington.

The Rutherford Cancer Centre, which brings pioneering technology to the region, including CT, MRI, linac radiotherapy, infusion-therapy and proton-beam therapy, is also up for the Design Through Innovation award.

And Longhirst Hall near Morpeth has been shortlisted in the Residential category after the Grade II-listed building was restored and converted into 30 luxury properties by Dere Street Homes.

The RICS Awards North East have eight categories: Building Conservation, Commercial Property, Community Benefit, Design Through Innovation, Infrastructure, Regeneration, Residential and Tourism & Leisure.

Those shortlisted for category awards will automatically be considered for the highly esteemed North East Project of the Year title at the awards on Friday, April 26.

All category winners will go on to compete against other regional winners at the national RICS Awards Grand Final later this year for the chance to be crowned the overall UK winner in their respective category.

Chairman of the RICS Awards North East judging panel Adam Serfontein said: “What’s great about the RICS Awards is that they celebrate and recognise the impact these shortlisted property projects are having on their local communities, as well as the talent and collaboration of the teams behind them.

“Some of these shortlisted projects have helped to attract more visitors and inward investment whilst others have provided much needed housing or vital services and infrastructure to their communities.

“The teams behind them should be extremely proud as many were delivered on time and within budget, and with sustainability at the heart to ensure they are as energy efficient and as environmentally friendly as possible.”

The RICS Awards North East take place at The Civic Centre in Newcastle. Tickets can be booked online at www.rics.org/awards