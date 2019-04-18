PROSPERITY: It’s a tale of two towns

In 1994/95 Newbiggin by the Sea was in serious decline, as was the town of Amble.

Amble was part of Alnwick District Council, which supported an Amble Development Trust with a grant of £80,000.

Newbiggin by the Sea was part of Wansbeck District Council, and instead of support for a development trust, as requested, the people of Newbiggin by the Sea got a forum – a talking shop that had no budget and no professional support.

Despite having a smaller population than Newbiggin, Amble has had the benefit of significant investment.

Enlightened management has exploited Amble’s assets, providing planned open spaces and improved car parking, with adequate facilities for large numbers of visitors.

The town has an industrial estate, quayside facilities to support its fishing community and a busy marina.

The economic progress that Amble has enjoyed is now embellished with major investment in housing, designed to retain talented young people and attract new business and the investment that goes with prosperity.

Over the last decade Newbiggin by the Sea has made some progress, but without enlightened management the people of Newbiggin by the Sea will not enjoy the prosperity available, unless we exploit our natural assets in the way that Amble has.

With a good plan and the appropriate investment, Newbiggin by the Sea can once again become a prosperous, forward-looking community, contributing to a better life for all in the 21st century.

Alan Thompson

Newbiggin by the Sea