Pubs chosen for ‘beer drinker’s bible’

Pubs across Northumberland have been included in the latest edition of the Campaign for Real Ale’s (CAMRA’s) Good Beer Guide.

They include Queen’s Head in Newbiggin-by-the-Sea, The Plough in Cramlington, pictured, Delaval Arms in Old Hartley and The Office, The Electrical Wizard and Tap and Spile in Morpeth.

Tyneside and Northumberland CAMRA press officer Martin Ellis said: “Selection for the Good Beer Guide is done by local CAMRA members and only the very best pubs are included.

“Each year, with so many great pubs in our area, it is a difficult task to decide which pubs to submit in what is considered to be the beer drinker’s bible.”

The Office won this year’s CAMRA Overall Northumberland Pub of the Year award after first being named the best pub and best cider pub in the south east of the county.