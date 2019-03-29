Pupils are mad about science

Pupils at Cambois Primary School are just mad about science.

The youngsters celebrated British Science Week with a Mad Science experience on renewable energy.

The day-long workshop was organised by the team at North Sea Link, who are overseeing the delivery of a €2billion subsea electricity interconnector currently under construction between Cambois and Kvilldal in Norway.

The event taught pupils about different types of green energy and helped them to understand how North Sea Link will import excess green energy from Norway to power homes in the UK.

The workshop was hosted by Kinetic Katie, from Mad Science, a local franchise which provides entertaining science classes for children.

Pupils aged three to 11 got involved with experiments using circuits and a Van de Graaff generator to learn how electricity moves and connects to appliances in their homes.

North Sea Link communications and stakeholder manager, Sallyanne Barson, said: “We had a fantastic day at the Mad Science event. We are about to enter a really crucial phase in the Interconnector’s construction, so this was a great time to provide a fun, educational activity for the children to enjoy.”

Headteacher Marianne Allan said: “We were thrilled to welcome the team from North Sea Link back to Cambois Primary. The workshops were tailored to the different age groups within the school, so all of the children got to take part. It was a really brilliant day and we look forward to inviting the team back in future.”