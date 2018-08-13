Pupils get arty for exhibition

A Blyth academy has contributed to a regional spectacular with its own Great Exhibition of the North.

Students from Bede Academy were given time off the normal timetable to host a showcase of local and regional artists.

Jake Bolton with his sphero art completed during a day of art at Bede Academy, in Blyth.

The students could work with artists, exhibit their own work in art and engineering, and perform live music.

Head of art Paul Birdsall said: “It’s been absolutely tremendous.

“It’s been quite an intense experience for many students and in every room I’ve been in throughout the academy, they have been enthralled with what each artist has shown them and the things they’ve been able to do.”

One of the most popular techniques was sphero art, where the children programmed a robotic device to travel through paint and then onto the page.

Paul added: “It will have a real, lasting impact and we are immensely grateful to the artists who gave their time and expertise to contribute to a very special day inspired by the Great Exhibition of the North.”

Staff from the academy’s art department began preparations back in February to sign up 19 artists to take part and share their techniques with the students.

A video documentary to mark the 20th anniversary of the Angel of the North was also on display, produced by the students in conjunction with Culture Street.

The academy is ‘all-through’, with students ranging from three to 18 years.

Work was showcased across all year groups.

Bede Academy principal Gwyneth Evans said: “The exhibition has reflected the development of artistic talent and opportunities throughout the academy, enriching students’ experiences and providing them with the chance to work with real artists, learn new techniques and raise their aspirations.”

The children were able to speak with different artists and try out their techniques.

Jessica Ditch, art lead for primary age children, said: “The children were buzzing, completely engaged, gaining more and more confidence as the day went on and desperate to show off their work by the end of the day.”

Miss Evans added: “The organisation of an event on this scale has been phenomenal and I have to say a huge congratulations to the art department for bringing it all together with the support of colleagues in engineering and music too.”