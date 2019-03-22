Pupils onboard World Book Day celebrations

Pupils were making waves as part of World Book Day celebrations.

Children from Seaton Sluice First School were among four schools invited to workshops aboard DFDS’ King Seaways ferry.

The workshops – led by authors Gwyneth Rees, Miles Slater and Lynne Chapman – took place on the docked ship at the Port of Tyne and demonstrated unique ways of storytelling.

Award-winning novelist Gwyneth Rees shared some childhood experiences of writing stories and told the children about her first book, which she wrote at just ten years old.

She led an interactive discussion with the children about where creative ideas can come from and how imagination and ideas sparked by real life situations can make for truly engaging stories.

Musician, poet, author and enthusiastic storyteller Miles Salter had the children on their feet, singing and dancing along to his catchy songs and skilful guitar playing.

Illustrator of over 30 children’s books, Lynne Chapman taught the children how to make illustrations simple, yet emotive and effective. She started with just two dots and a circle on the paper, and showed the children how to develop their drawings with simple techniques that can help bring a story to life.

Andreas Kristensen, captain of DFDS’ King Seaways, said: “We were thrilled to be able to offer such fun and engaging workshops for children who attend local primary schools in support of World Book Day.”

He added: “The authors’ energy was infectious and the children all had a great time. We’re delighted that the event was such a success and that the schools that attended thoroughly enjoyed their time onboard with us in what was the first event of its kind.”

Kirsten Grant, director of World Book Day, said: “We’re so pleased that DFDS has supported our Share A Story campaign this year, with its fun and interactive onboard event for children from local primary schools.

“We know that sharing stories together, with no agenda other than pure enjoyment, for just ten minutes a day, has a long-lasting positive effect on a child’s future and creates readers for life.

“It’s wonderful that the children were able to have some fun onboard with DFDS, while learning too.

“We’re asking the nation to encourage all parents and carers to take ten minutes to read with their children every day and make reading part of daily life.”