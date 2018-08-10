Pupils take quite a tour

Youngsters hit the road for a day of planes, trains, boats and buses as they ended their transport topic in style.

Early Years pupils at Eastlea Primary School had enjoyed learning about different forms of transport so staff thought it would be a good idea for them to have first-hand experience.

Setting off from the Cramlington school by double-decker bus, they travelled to Newcastle Airport to watch the planes, before heading off to North Shields and catching a ferry across the Tyne.

After lunch and a quick stop at the Monsters exhibition at The Word, it was then off to board the Metro to Newcastle Central Station, where they took a train back to Cramlington.

Sarah Atkinson, Early Years co-ordinator, said: “It was fantastic to see the children so excited.”