Pupils taught to be safe from bullies

Youngsters have been taught how to be safe from bullies.

Year 6 pupils at Eastlea Primary School in Cramlington have successfully completed their Anti-Bullying Awareness course.

The workshops, led by David Burns from Be Safe, are devised to educate young people from the age of ten to 16 on how to recognise various forms of bullying, including cyber-bullying.

They were also taught how to develop strategies to combat it.

The children took part in various activities, looking at behaviours of people using role play, questions and answer sessions, and DVDs.

David said: “The sessions give young people an understanding of bullying in all its forms and gives them the confidence to address the issues involved.

“The children at Eastlea all participated, showing a good level of maturity. I was really impressed with their eagerness to take part. They were a pleasure to work with.”