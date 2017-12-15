Quinn starts out on her police career

There’s a new crime-fighter on the streets of Northumberland.

Police dog Quinn has just got her licence to patrol with proud handler PC Hayley Raithby.

Quinn, a Belgian Malinois, started her career with the force as an eight-week-old pup last summer.

She is now a fully fledged crime-busting dog after completing a three-month course to become a general purpose dog who lives and works with her handler.

Sergeant Jo Holland, of Northumbria’s Dog Section, said: “Quinn is a great dog, very enthusiastic and really enjoys her work. She’s been straining at the leash for weeks now very keen to just get on with the job in hand. I’m really proud of her and know she’s going to be a real asset to the force.

“Every day is different for our police dogs, they may be helping to find a missing person, dealing with public order crowds or tracking down a burglar.”

On the same day as Quinn qualified, her older colleague police dog Inca has come to the end of her working life with the force.

Inca was bred in force in 2010 and, now, at the age of seven, is hanging up her collar to start enjoying her well-deserved retirement.

Sergeant Holland added:” Inca has been a tremendous dog and will be much missed by her handler and canine colleagues. Our dogs are real personalities and although they all receive the same training to be a police dog each one brings a special element to the team. We wish Inca all the best and hope she enjoys a long and happy retirement.”