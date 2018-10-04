Rachel’s second fund-raiser in aid of Breast Cancer Now

Following a successful first event, another fund-raiser for a breast cancer research charity will be held at a North Blyth venue.

Rachel Reay-Linley’s grandmother Pam Wilson was diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time last year and she had an operation in May 2017.

There will be plenty to enjoy and raffle prizes to be won at the fund-raiser on October 13.

Pam, who lives in Yorkshire, has since had nine sessions of chemotherapy.

Rachel organised an event in October 2017 that brought in £800 for Breast Cancer Now and she has decided to put together an even bigger family fund-raiser this year.

A magician show, cake stall, face-painting, hair wraps and festival glitters will be among the attractions in North Blyth Bar on Saturday, October 13.

A range of prizes and items have been donated for the raffle and tombola and there will be a bouncy castle outside the venue.

Rachel is being supported by her husband, Richard Linley, their children Elysia, six, and Eloise, two, and other family members.

She said: “My nanna is still recovering from breast cancer for the second time at the age of 79. I was a child when she had it the first time.

“She is starting to feel normal again, although her mobility is restricted and she requires home help after being so independent. We’re hoping that she can come along to the event.

“As well as my nanna, Richard’s mum had breast cancer, but is now in remission.

“However, a friend of the family, who had it at the same time as my nanna, died in January this year after developing secondary cancer.

“I’m hoping to build on the first fund-raiser I organised last year and there will be more for families to enjoy this year.

“It will be a fun event in a welcoming area and entry is free.

“The funds will support breast cancer research, which is so important.”

The upcoming fund-raiser will take place between 10am and 2pm.