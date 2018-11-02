Raising a glass to honour historical seafarer

A nautical charity has been commemorating an important day in naval history.

Members of the Northumbria Unit of The Maritime Volunteer Service (MVS) joined in the celebrations for Trafalgar Day.

On October 21, 1805, Admiral Lord Nelson, on board HMS Victory, led the British fleet into battle off Cape Trafalgar against the French and Spanish navies. Taking over from Nelson after his death was Admiral Lord Collingwood, who had many connections with the north east, including a home in Morpeth.

To celebrate the day, the MVS unit took its rigid inflatable boat The Northumberland Freemason to Newbiggin by the Sea, the nearest harbour to Morpeth, where it upheld the naval tradition of drinking a toast with a small glass of port.

Paul Casson, head of unit, said: “The MVS is here to help keep the maritime traditions of the British Isles alive, whether that’s through training in practical skills, such as navigation and seamanship, or simply remembering and honouring important dates in the nautical calendar.”

The Maritime Volunteer Service (MVS) has 25 active units around the coasts and estuaries of the UK. The organisation’s aims are to help to keep the UK’s maritime tradition alive by training and delivering practical seamanship and engineering skills.

Anyone wishing to know more about the MVS can contact Paul Casson at hou@mvs-northumbria.org.uk