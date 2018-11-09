Raising cash for charity

A care home baked up a series of goodies to help support a charity.

Cramlington House, which is owned and managed by residential and dementia care home provider Craig Healthcare, raised more than £100 in a Macmillan coffee afternoon.

It was organised by senior carer Mandy Nicholson, who recently lost her mother to cancer. Staff either baked some cakes or bought some tasty treats for the afternoon, which was enjoyed by residents, relatives, care staff and other members of the local community.

Mandy said: “It’s been an awful time for my family and I, but we are trying to focus on doing something positive, such as raising awareness and money for charities that support cancer sufferers and their relatives.”

She added: “My brother and I recently shaved our heads to raise money for Macmillan and I also thought it would be a good idea to get involved in the charity’s coffee morning movement, with help from my amazing colleagues at Cramlington House.

“They’ve been such a support for me personally, and enabling me to host this coffee afternoon has also been much appreciated.”

Loraine Brunton, general manager at Craig Healthcare, said: “It was a lovely afternoon and great to see residents and their relatives getting involved.

“We often see first-hand the devastating impact cancer can cause so being able to raise money to help fight the disease and provide support to those impacted by it is important.

“Thank you to those staff who spent their Saturday baking – the cakes were delicious.”