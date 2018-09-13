Rayer’s anti-plastic pollution campaign

A young girl from Bedlington is on a mission to encourage others to help the environment and marine life.

Rayer Fay Waddell also regularly collects plastic and rubbish in the local area, including on organised litter picks, and those who have written to her to thank her for her efforts include Sir David Attenborough.

Earlier this month, the five-year-old received a community award from East Bedlington Parish Council ‘in recognition of her outstanding commitment to conservation and environmental improvements in her local community’.

With the support of parents Aaron and Tracy, and brothers Sam, 13, and Daine, 10, she has produced posters that are displayed in Bedlington Station Library and other community buildings and asked some shops to change from plastic carriers to jute bags.

Rayer Fay has encouraged the Blyth Rangers Betis and Valencia Football teams, among others, to use reusable drinks bottles and at Dance City in Newcastle, where all three of children go to, the café there is now mainly using bio-degradable items.

Tracy said: “She is determined to spread her message and pick up a lot of litter.

“We’re very proud of what she is doing and it’s great that people she has written to, including Sir David Attenborough and Dr Laura Foster of the Marine Conservation Society (MCS), are wishing her well.

“As well as the MCS, Rayer has signed up to the Plastic Pollution Coalition and World Wildlife Fund – she has adopted a polar bear by using her pocket money.

“After contacting SUEZ UK, she and Daine were given a great insight into the work that they do when they were given a tour of the recycle plant in West Sleekburn with site manager Richard Brown.

“Rayer has also sent her ideas for the conservation of our marine wildlife to Environment Secretary Michael Gove MP and Mary Creagh MP, chairwoman of the Environmental Audit Committee.”

She has taken part in a beach clearance with the MCS and earlier this week, she was among those picking up litter at a beach clean activity in Blyth organised by Northumbrian Water and Metro Radio.