5 new pantomime-themed 50p coins have been released - here’s what they look like

The new panto inspired coins have been released to celebrate the popular British tradition (Photo: Westminster Collection)

Five new 50p coins have been released into circulation, featuring some of the best-loved pantomime characters to mark the festive season.

Popular pantos Cinderella, Snow White, Aladdin, Jack and the Beanstalk and Dick Whittington have all been immortalised onto the new coins, launched this week.

Festive favourites

The new pantomime-inspired coins have been released in the lead up to Christmas to celebrate the popular British tradition.

Just 4,000 of each design (20,000 in total) have initially been released into circulation in Guernsey by the Guernsey Treasury, after they were fully approved by the Queen. Unfortunately, as they are being released by the Guernsey Treasury it means you won't be able to spend them in shops in the UK.

Each of the coins in the five-piece set features a specially commissioned design showcasing iconic Christmas pantos in vibrant colour detail.

The coins have been struck from .925 solid silver to a pristine proof finish - the best finish possible on a coin.

But if you are keen to collect them all the only way to do so is to buy the full set, as none of the designs will be available to purchase individually.

A silver set of the coins is also available for a cheaper price of £30 (Photo: Westminster Collection)

Limited numbers

An extremely limited worldwide mintage of just 2,019 has been set for the coloured edition coins.

The coins are displayed in a deluxe presentation case with a numbered certificate of authenticity, and is priced at £325.

You can secure the complete set from with a down payment of £32.50.

A set of silver 50p coins, struck to a "superior brilliant uncirculated finish", is also available to purchase for a cheaper price of £30 from Westminster Collection.