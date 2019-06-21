Apple is recalling some MacBook Pros over fears they could overheat and go on fire

The laptop computers contain a battery which could be in danger of overheating (Photo: Shutterstock)

Apple is recalling a number of its MacBook Pros over fears they could overheat and pose a fire safety risk to users.

The laptop computers contain a battery which could be in danger of overheating, the company said in an announcement.

A fire safety risk

A limited number of older generation 15-inch MacBook Pro units are understood to be affected. The affected MacBooks were sold between September 2015 and February 2017 and can be identified by their product serial numbers.

The recall does not affect any other 15-inch MacBook Pro units or other Mac notebooks, Apple said.

An Apple spokesman explained, "Because customer safety is a top priority, Apple is asking customers to stop using affected 15-inch MacBook Pro units.

"Customers should visit apple.com/support/15-inch-macbook-pro-battery-recall for details on product eligibility and how to have a battery replaced, free of charge.

"To confirm which model you have, choose 'About This Mac' from the Apple menu in the upper-left corner of your screen.

"If you have 'MacBook Pro (Retina, 15-inch, Mid 2015)', enter your computer's serial number on the program page to see if it is eligible for a battery replacement."

Replacement process

If you have the affected MacBook model, you will need to enter your computer's serial number on the website to check its eligibility for replacement.

If it is eligible, Apple advises customers to stop using it and take one of the following service options to have the battery replaced:

Find an Apple Authorised Service ProviderMake an appointment at an Apple retail storeContact Apple Support to arrange mail-in service via the Apple Repair Centre

Customers should note that service may take between one to two weeks.

To prepare your MacBook Pro for service, you will need to back up your data beforehand. Information on how to do this is outlined on the Apple website.