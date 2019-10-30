This company wants to pay people £2,000 to go vegan for 3 months - could you do it?

One of the UK’s leading multivitamin brands is offering meat lovers £2,000 to take part in a veganism study.

WeAreFeel will pay meat eaters to eat a completely plant-based diet while taking its multivitamin, in a bid to highlight whether WeAreFeel’s products can tackle common vitamin deficiencies in vegans.

WeAreFeel founder, Boris Hodakel, said, “The development of our products is the most important thing to us as a business and brand.

“These tests have been planned for a while, and after turning vegan recently myself, I can’t wait to see the findings.”

Who can apply?

WeAreFeel are looking to recruit five meat lovers for the study. Unfortunately, not everyone can qualify.

The five successful candidates will be chosen on 11 November 2019, with the study scheduled to start at the beginning of December.

Applicants must be aged 18 to 60 years old, must have been a meat eater for at least six months prior to the project, and must have no underlying health conditions like diabetes or hyperthyroidism.

They also must be willing to have weekly blood tests for three months to track the changes caused by the diet.

How does the study work?

Each successful applicant will sign a contract that they agree to not eat meat or any animal bi-products for the full three months.

They will be given a vegan diet plan for the duration of the study, and sent weekly finger prick tests to complete and send back to the company in the post.

For the first month, participants will be asked to follow the preset animal-free diet plan without taking the multivitamin, so that WeAreFeel can establish a ‘base level’ to track changes in vitamin and mineral levels.

Then they will take the brand’s flagship multivitamin, while still eating the preset vegan diet. Experts will then track whether the multivitamin has any effect in improving on the first month’s results.

The vitamins and minerals tested in the study will include B12, vitamin C, Iron, Folate, Iodine and vitamin D - all of which are common deficiencies found in people who eat a vegan diet.