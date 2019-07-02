Here’s how you can get paid £350 to eat cookies

When it comes to dream jobs, getting paid to eat your favourite treat is about as good as it gets.

And if your favourite treat happens to be cookies, then one of the world’s biggest brands is offering a sweet deal for one lucky person.

Maryland is looking to hire a professional cookie taster to lend their taste buds to the cause of making sure the company’s cookies are the best they can be.

What’s the job?

The official Cookie Taster will be recruited to attend the Maryland Innovation Centre in Edinburgh, where they’ll taste and share their thoughts on Maryland’s entire range of cookies, including those not yet on the shelves.

The lucky candidate will also be able to create their own dream cookie and see it become a real product.

And to top it off, the person picked for the job will be paid £350 for their efforts.

Rachael Rayner, brand manager at Maryland said, “It’s really important to us that we are constantly innovating and ensuring that Maryland Cookies remain the best tasting cookies on the market.

“Consumer feedback is vital, so we are excited about inviting the successful candidate into our bakery to taste our range and create their very own cookie right before their eyes. It really is a cookie lover’s dream job.”

How to apply

To apply for the role, you’ll need to visit the Airtasker website here.

Then, click ‘make an offer’ and leave a comment explaining the wildest thing you would do for a Maryland cookie.

The applicant who convinces Maryland that they are the UK and Ireland’s biggest cookie fan will be appointed as the official Cookie Taster.